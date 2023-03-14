Scotiabank Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.87.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.69. 3,066,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.26. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$62.38. The company has a market cap of C$25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.