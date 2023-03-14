Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after buying an additional 110,572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

