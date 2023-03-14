Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.