Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 597,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SECYF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 70,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SECYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Articles

