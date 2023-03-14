Sentinus LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott by 103.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sprott by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.0 %

Sprott stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,219. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $919.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Sprott Announces Dividend

About Sprott

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.