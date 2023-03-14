Sentinus LLC Buys New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 14,951,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,352,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $121.99.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

