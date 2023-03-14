Sentinus LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Sentinus LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,305. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.