Sentinus LLC Invests $237,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 65,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. 1,377,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,025. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

