Sentinus LLC Invests $695,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock remained flat at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 399,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,483. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

