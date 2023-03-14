Sentinus LLC Invests $926,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,441. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

