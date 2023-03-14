Sentinus LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 321,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,301. The company has a market cap of $398.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

