Sentinus LLC Purchases Shares of 16,912 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 357,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $103.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

