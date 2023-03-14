Sentinus LLC Purchases Shares of 6,757 iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 14,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.