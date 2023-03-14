Sentinus LLC Takes $636,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after buying an additional 2,807,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IGF traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 55,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

