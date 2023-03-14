Serum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.03 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and $61.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

