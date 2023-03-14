Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Shanghai Electric Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

