Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of SAWLF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

