Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shawcor Stock Down 1.8 %

SCL opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.54. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.91.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

