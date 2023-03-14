Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 76.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPLSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $242.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.64.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
