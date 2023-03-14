Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Decreases By 8.8%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
