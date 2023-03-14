Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expands By 28.8%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare
In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock worth $1,099,123. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
