Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expands By 28.8%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock worth $1,099,123. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $11,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.