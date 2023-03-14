Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rises By 11.1%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 438,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.