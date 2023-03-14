Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Declines By 16.7%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

About Alpha Lithium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.