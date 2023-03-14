Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Declines By 16.7%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.
About Alpha Lithium
