Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Increases By 20.3%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,314 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Amarin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 2,817,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,609. The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

