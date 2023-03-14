Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Declines By 15.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 796,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 946,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 276,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,028. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

