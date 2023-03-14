Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Expands By 23.8%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

ASAZF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

