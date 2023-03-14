Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Declines By 54.2%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRIV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,426,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

