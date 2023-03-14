Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Increases By 12.7%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

