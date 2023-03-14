Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 17.6%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 716.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $118.79 on Tuesday. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

