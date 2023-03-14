Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Increases By 28.6%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BTBDW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

