Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Expands By 23.0%

As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 878,500 shares.

BYD Trading Down 2.6 %

BYD stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 85,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.55.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

