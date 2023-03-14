Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Expands By 23.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BYD Trading Down 2.6 %

BYD stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 85,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.55.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

