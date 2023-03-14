Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 17.7%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,544,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 2,162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.6 days.

CBWBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 853. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

