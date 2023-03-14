Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Drops By 23.0%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,007. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.