Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 25.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Monday. 124,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

