Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Increases By 13.4%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.