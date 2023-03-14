Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expands By 43.9%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 26,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cognition Therapeutics

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

