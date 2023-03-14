Short Interest in Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Rises By 50.0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

CHBH traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.00. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

