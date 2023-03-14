Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 31.7%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,396.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTRRF remained flat at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

