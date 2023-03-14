Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Grows By 75.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY stock remained flat at $15.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

