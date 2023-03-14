Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Grows By 75.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
DMZPY stock remained flat at $15.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.50.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
Further Reading
