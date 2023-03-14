Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 44.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 520,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,650. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $94.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

