Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 53.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 168,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
