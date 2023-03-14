Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 53.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 168,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.