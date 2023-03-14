Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Rises By 74.9%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

About Global X E-commerce ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

