Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Rises By 74.9%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
