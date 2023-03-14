Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.60.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

