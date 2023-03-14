Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Grows By 39.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,600 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.