Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Increases By 38.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

