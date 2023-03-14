Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Increases By 38.8%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.77.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
