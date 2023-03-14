Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Decreases By 15.3%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 405,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after acquiring an additional 327,918 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 200,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

