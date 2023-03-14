Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Declines By 13.0%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 1,782,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

