Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Decreases By 21.6%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 1.1 %

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 479,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

