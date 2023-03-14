Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declines By 17.4%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

