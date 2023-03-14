Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Grows By 29.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.