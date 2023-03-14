Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Grows By 29.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
PharmaCielo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
